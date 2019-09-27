Undefeated Tribe opens conf. play hosting Conway Christian on Homecoming

The undefeated Poyen Indians (3-0) shined on the gridiron last week in their 34-21 win at Murfreesboro to finish the non-conference football schedule without tasting a loss going into their 5-2A Conference opener for Week 4 hosting the Conway Christian Eagles at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.

This Friday night, September 27, 2019 is Poyen’s homecoming and the Tribe is rolling hot and productive for one of the best starts in their football program. The Indians are performing effectively on both sides of the ball and they’re ready for the challenge to take on a disciplined Conway Christian squad according to Poyen football head coach Vick Barrett.

The Tribe suffered a 42-12 loss on the road to Conway Christian last year, but Barrett has been pleased by the improvement the Indians have shown throughout each non-conference game. Barrett feels confident in the Tribe’s ability to produce positive production in their execution to showcase they’ll be a different group of opponents than last year. The Indians have taken care of business in their ground attack behind playmakers junior running back Brandon Sanchez and sophomore quarterback Jaxson Carter.

In Poyen’s impressive road win last week against Murfreesboro, the Indians racked up 424 total yards rushing. Sanchez had 42 carries for 270 yards rushing and punched in two touchdowns. QB Carter had 17 carries for 128 yards rushing and crossed the goal line for two of Poyen’s five end zone trips against the [Murfreesboro] Rattlers. Despite the Indians establishing an effective run game, Poyen executed a little passing scheme with Carter completing three passes to receivers—Eric Budd, Nate Simmons and Josh Boyette for key receptions. The Indians linemen have stepped up big both offensively and defensively to spark the Tribe’s success as an unbeaten team through Week 4 of Arkansas high school football.

Barrett has seen the maturity in the Tribe’s play since they’ve got young players fulfilling key roles this season. He knows the talent and toughness of this group will urge Poyen through challenging battles as they’ll have to bring some perfection in all seven conference match ups; but take it one week at a time.

“I feel like we’ve grown up. We’re starting young kids and a few seniors. All of our teams we’ve played this year have been better. We’ve left off some points on the board and not as explosive throwing the ball like last year. We do what we can do—run and can pass the ball. We’ve got to throw the ball more and want to get our passing and screen game going. These kids are tough and they have a good mindset to do their job. We just want come out Friday for our conference opener and be 1-0 this week and see where it takes us,” Barrett said.

ABOUT CONWAY CHRISTIAN

“Conway Christian will be the smartest and most discipline they’ll face so far into the 2019 football. They’re always one of the teams favored to win the conference and got a lot of history and tradition in their football program. We’ve got to overcome a lot of mental obstacles,” Barrett said.

Offensively, Barrett stated, Conway Christian looks a lot different then the past few years. The Eagles lost their quarterback last season, but will utilize the tight end position a lot and like to spread the defense out to run the football. Conway Christian will use two quarterbacks - Tyler Cossey and John Michael Scherrey, who is considered to be the Eagles best all around player. Scherrey is a very dangerous receiver and moves his feet well Barrett said. The Eagles linemen are big and physical. “The line is pretty solid and smart. They’re a very discipline football team,” Barrett said.

Defensively, Conway Christian looks to line up and defend in a 3-4 defense , “We’ll have to be discipline and know our rules and assignments,” Barrett said.

According to Hooten’s Arkansas Football, strength of schedule favors Conway Christian, which lost to Class 3A No. 5 McGehee 61-15 and to Class 3A No. 7 Clinton 48-6. Clinton forced four turnovers and held Conway Christian to 134 total yards. The Eagles are picked to finish the conference 5th voted by league coaches.