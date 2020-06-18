Update: Council sets special meeting tonight

The Malvern City Council meeting scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. today will not be live stream or available online on the city’s Youtube channel.

The meeting will take place in the Hot Spring County 4-H Building located near Malvern City Park and is open to the public.

According to Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon, the meeting has been called for the council to finish its discussion of 911 funding.

Masks need to be worn and social distancing will be practiced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.