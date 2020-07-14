Utility assistance available

The Central Arkansas Development Council has begun the LIHEAP Utility Assistance program and the program continue as long as funds are available. Both Regular and Crisis assistance will be available.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps keep families safe and healthy through

initiatives that assist families with energy costs. The council provide federally funded assistance in managing costs associated with home energy bills and energy crises, according to a news release.

LIHEAP can help residents stay cool in the summer through programs that reduce the risk of health and safety

problems that arise from unsafe cooling practices.

In adherence with Centers for Disease Control and state of Arkansas COVID-19 guidelines; and to enforce social distancing, only the applicant will be allowed to enter the facility. Additional family members and or friends must remain in vehicle or outside of facility. All applicants must agree to submit to screening before being allowed to enter. If the applicant does not agree to screening or fails the screening, they will not be allowed to enter. All applicants must wear a mask at all times while in line and in the facility. Due to restrictions on the number of people allowed in the facility at a time, applicants should prepare for longer than usual wait times.

The Malvern facility is located at 1303 S. Main St.

For more information about CADC’s Utility Assistance Program visit: https://www.cadc.com/utility-assistance.