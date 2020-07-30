Vendor added to wifi access point plan

A third vendor has been added to the state plan to provide wifi access points for students, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.

Verizon will be providing access points, along with T-Mobile and AT&T. The state plans to spend $1 million on 20,000 devices and 24 months of unlimited data.

“This is to help those family that do not have high speed broadband,” Hutchinson said.

The daily briefing was held at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

Hutchinson reported 787 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the total to 40,968 at the time of the briefing.

