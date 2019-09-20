Verizon outage affects wireless customers across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Verizon wireless customers across Arkansas were affected by an outage Friday.

The outage began about 3 p.m., according to the company's website. The central, northeast and northwest regions of Arkansas had the most customers affected.

There were also outages in Memphis, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Atlanta and Wichita.

The company tweeted that it's "experiencing a service interruption due to a fiber cut." It said technicians are working to fix the problem.

There was no timeline for when service might return.