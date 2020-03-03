Veteran reporter to lead MDR staff as editor

Sarah Perry, former senior reporter for The Saline Courier in Benton, has been named managing editor of the Malvern Daily Record by Kelly Freudensprung, publisher of both newspapers.

"I am thrilled to have Sarah join the management team at the Malvern Daily Record," Freudensprung said. ”Sarah has an incredible work ethic and understands how to build relationships that lead to a better community newspaper.”

MDR is the sister publication of the Courier and both are owned and operated by Horizon Publications.

Perry joined the Courier news team after graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Arkansas in 2013. She had also interned with the Pine Bluff Commercial.

Since making Saline County home, Perry has made contacts with hundreds of people, many of whom she considers friends. She plans to do the same in Hot Spring County.

“Journalists are tasked with telling the stories of the community,” Perry said. “I am looking forward to learning more about this community and sharing stories of the wonderful people here.”

In 2019, Perry made a name for herself across the state, capturing the highly respected Arkansas Press Association’s I.F. Stone Award, which recognizes those excelling in investigative reporting. Only one I.F. Stone Award is given each year by the association.

Throughout her career, Perry has been awarded top honors in news, in-depth and feature writing and multiple coverage areas as well.

At the Daily Record, Perry will manage an editorial staff of three.

Perry, along with her husband, Richard Perry, and their 3-year-old son, Elijah, currently reside in Haskell.