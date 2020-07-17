Victim of drowning recovered

After a drowning incident occurred Monday on the Ouachita River, the body of Greg Slocum of Little Rock, was recovered Thursday morning, according to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash.

Cash stated, Slocum's body was found by a resident in the area. Cash along with HSCSO deputies, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers and the Hot Spring County coroner all were present when the body was removed, Cash said.

The victim's body was recovered a mile and half up stream from the Ouachita River Whitewater park, Randy Zellers, assistance chief of communication for the AGFC said Thursday. Zeller also mentioned, a close relative and all friends of Slocum have been notified. Slocum's body has been taken to Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Local first responders have been searching for Slocum's body since he went missing.

According to the Zellers, Slocum was spending time on the river with friends near the Interstate 30 bridge. The individual was on an inner tube and flipped off. No other individuals were injured during the incident.

Wildlife officers along with Arkansas State Police and the Malvern Fire Department took part in the search.