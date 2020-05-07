Virtual prayer event planned

Because of regulations put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a communitywide event for National Day of Prayer is going virtual.

Through Zoom, local church pastors and community leaders will be participating in an event while safely practicing social distancing. The event is planned for today at noon.

The video will be streamed on the Malvern First Facebook page, the Malvern First Assembly of God Youtube page and the Malvern Daily Record Facebook page, according to Pastor Jimmy Bobo of Malvern First Assembly of God.

During this odd time, Bobo said people have learned about the power of prayer and depending on God.

“Now more than ever we must call on the Lord in this time of crisis,” Bobo said.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual national observance established in public law in 1952 and observed publicly on the First Thursday in May since 1988.

Communities across the country have decided to use technology to have virtual events this year to celebrate National Day of Prayer.

This year’s theme, “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” is based on Habakkuk 2:14, and reminds us that this promise, “for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”

National Day of Prayer Task Force President, Kathy Branzell, put it this way, “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented prayer. This year's ‘virtual’ National Day of Prayer Observance may have more prayer – and more ‘pray-ers’ than ever before!”

For weeks, churches leaders have used technology to connect with their congregations.

Walt Garrett, pastor at Magnet Cove United Methodist Church, said since people are unable to attend church services as normal. His church has been hosting several events online.

“We will continue our daily prayer ministries: morning and evening praise and prayer on Facebook live; weekly teaching how to practice a daily devotion on Zoom (streamed concurrently on FB live),” Garrett said.