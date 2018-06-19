VOTE today until 7:30 p.m.
Today, Tuesday, June 19 all voting centers will be open until 7:30 p.m. for a run-off between candidates for Hot Spring County Coroner, Jason Chenault and Chad Pilcher.
Voters centers are located at:
Bethel AME Church, 1220 Carmichael Street, Malvern
Bismarck Methodist Church, 7075 Highway 7, Bismarck
College of the Ouachitas, 1 College Circle, Malvern
New DeRoche Fire Station, 18703 Highway 84, Bismarck
First Southern Baptist Church, 142 Magnet School Road, Malvern
Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 928 Traskwood Road, Malvern
Point Cedar Fire Department, 3465 Highway 84, Bismarck
Riverside Baptist Church, 151 Schoolhouse Drive, Donaldson
Victory Assembly of God Church, 4742 Highway 9, Malvern
See results in Wednesday’s MDR.
