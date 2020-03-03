Voting for 2020 Primary Election ends today

For Hot Spring County residents wanting to vote, today is the final day to cast a ballot in the 2020 Primary Election.

Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m. and registered voters can cast a ballot at any vote center.

Vote center location include:

•Bethel AME Church, 1220 Carmichael St. in Malvern.

•Bismarck Methodist Church, 7075 Hwy. 7 in Bismarck.

•Arkansas State University Three Rivers, 1 College Cir. in Malvern.

•DeRoche Fire Station, 18703 Hwy. 84 in Bismarck.

•First Southern Baptist Church, 142 Magnet School Rd. in Malvern.

•Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 928 Traskwood Rd. in Malvern.

•Point Cedar Fire Department, 3465 Hwy. 84 in Bismarck.

•Riverside Baptist Church, 151 Schoolhouse Dr. in Donaldson.

•Victory Assembly of God Church, 4742 Hwy. 9 in Malvern.

Residents can see a sample ballot at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview.