Walk Across Hot Spring County announces winners

The Healthy Hot Spring County Coalition presented the winners and runners-up of the 2019 Walk Across Hot Spring County with awards at the Malvern CADC on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

The 2019 competition had 14 teams consisting of six members logging miles and minutes of physical activity over eight weeks. This year teams logged a total of 10,697.35 miles walked and a total of 123,875.1 minutes of physical activity.

The winning team this year was Bow-Jen Inc. the group consisted of Jason Bowdle, Connie Bowdle, Emily Bowdle, Colton Jenkins, Tony Jenkins, and Tisha Jenkins. The Bow-Jen Inc. team walked a total of 1,488.4 miles and were awarded with individual gym bags as well as a trophy. The runner-up team was the Malvern Elementary School Incredible Steppers. The MES Incredible Steppers team consisted of Amy Neighbors, Stephanie Sawyer, Becky Hedges, Lyshonda Blaschke, Heather Schultz, and Carolyn Paul. The MES Incredible Steppers walked a total of 1,304.59 miles and were awarded with individual lunch bags.

