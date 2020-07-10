Warriors’ 3-game winning streak snapped in hard fought effort to Arkadelphia, 5-3

GETTING DOWN AND DIRTY ON THE DIAMOND: Grady Howell dives safe to second base to spark the Ouachita’s offense against the Arkadelphia Badgers defense Wednesday during Sr. Babe Ruth League baseball action.PRODUCTIVE PERFORMANCE: Ouachita baseball head coach Anthony Nail goes to give praise to Grady Howell following an inning after producing a productive pitching performance from the mound against Arkadelphia.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Friday, July 10, 2020
Malvern, AR

After cruising to a three-game winning-streak on the diamond, the Ouachita Warriors took their spark on the road Wednesday to face the Arkadelphia Badgers to conclude their series meeting in Sr. Babe Ruth League baseball action. The Warriors took it to the Class 4A championship caliber Badgers, but A-town prevailed 5-3 in seven innings at the Youth Sports Complex in Arkadelphia. Read full story in Friday's MDR newspaper edition.
Today, the Warriors return to their home territory on the diamond to wrap up the regular season schedule to face another talented Class 4A opponent — the Malvern Leopards. Ouachita and Malvern close out their league series meetings at Warrior Field. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

