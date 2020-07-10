Warriors’ 3-game winning streak snapped in hard fought effort to Arkadelphia, 5-3

After cruising to a three-game winning-streak on the diamond, the Ouachita Warriors took their spark on the road Wednesday to face the Arkadelphia Badgers to conclude their series meeting in Sr. Babe Ruth League baseball action. The Warriors took it to the Class 4A championship caliber Badgers, but A-town prevailed 5-3 in seven innings at the Youth Sports Complex in Arkadelphia. Read full story in Friday's MDR newspaper edition.

Today, the Warriors return to their home territory on the diamond to wrap up the regular season schedule to face another talented Class 4A opponent — the Malvern Leopards. Ouachita and Malvern close out their league series meetings at Warrior Field. Game time is set for 5 p.m.