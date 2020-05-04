Warriors baseball earns postseason honors

Despite the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID-19, the Ouachita Warriors and the 1A-7 conference awarded postseason honors to its athletes.

The Warriors had five members earn postseason honors. Senior Greyson Huneycutt earned 1A All-State and 1A-7 All-Conference honors. Earning 1A-7 All-Conference honors were seniors Blake Abernathy and Landon Jackson, and freshmen Hunter Rook and Bradley Abernathy. In a Facebook post, Warriors head coach Anthony Nail had nothing but love for his athletes and the seniors. “Typing all of these thoughts only furthers the heartbreak I have for these five seniors and all my players who missed out on one of very few high school baseball seasons they get,” Nail said in the post.

The Warriors played five games before the suspension of the season and went 0-5 against upper-classification, non-conference teams. The Warriors took on Hot Springs (lost 3-2,) Rose Bud (lost 7-5,) Prescott (lost 14-2,) Horatio (lost 10-0,) and Junction City (lost 11-4.) Before the cancelation of the season, Nail said that the Warriors schedule those non-conference games as a way of preparation for the conference season. “You’ve got to bump up and play some upper classifications to see what you’re made of,” he said. The Warriors would have opened conference play against Mineral Springs on April 3. “I’m sick to my stomach that this season was taken away from these boys, even as far removed from the decision to cancel our season. My only hope is that the lessons they learned playing this wonderful game stick with them. I know I certainly will never forget this season or this group of young men,” Nail said on Facebook.