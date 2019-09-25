Warriors compete in Jack Huntze Invitational

The Ouachita Jr. and Sr. High boys cross country teams participated in the Jack Huntze Invitational at Trinity Christian High School in Texarkana on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

The Jr. Boys had three medalists out of 82 runners in the 2400 meter run. The top 15 finishers in each division received medals. Joden Harbour placed seventh with a time of 10:17.18, Dalton Martinez placed 10th with a time of 10:32.27; and Larson Fowler placed 13th with a time of 10:41.56 to medal for Ouachita.

The Sr. boys had Tanner Wilson medal in the 5000 meter run. Wilson placed 13th with a time of 18:53.54 out of 106 runners.

