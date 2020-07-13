Warriors defense holds strong against visiting Leopards, prepare for postseason tournament

It was the Ouachita Warriors defense that held strong against the visiting Hot Spring County rivals, the Malvern Leopards on Friday.

The Warriors went errorless in their game against the Leopards as well as holding the Leopards scoreless in six of the seven inning contest. Although the Leopards tried to make a comeback towards the end of the game, the Warriors held them off to win 3-2.

For the game the Warriors scored three runs on two hits while allowing two runs on three hits to the Leopards. Both teams are now gearing up for the Sr. Babe Ruth postseason tournament that will be held at Malvern’s Morrison Park July 16-18.