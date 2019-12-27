Warriors dominate Hermitage 73-36 for first round hoops in 2019 Herb Russell Invitational

The Ouachita Warriors came out victorious in a dominant victory against the Hermitage Hermits 73-36 for the first round in the 2019 Herb Russell Invitational Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Ouachita High School Gymnasium. The Warriors advance to the semifinals and set to face South Side Bee Branch tonight, December 27, 2019. The finals for the senior high boys will take place Saturday, December 28 beginning at 7:20 p.m. at OHS Gymnasium.