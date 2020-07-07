Warriors extend winning-streak, sweep league series against Bearden

PRODUCTIVE BASE RUNNING: Ouachita Warrior Ian Smith looks to the outfield after making a safe trip to second base during Sr. Babe Ruth League baseball competition against Bearden.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Malvern, AR

The Ouachita Warriors continue to cruise productively on the diamond after capturing their third consecutive victory Thursday, July 2 on the road against the Bearden Bears 10-6 for Sr. Babe Ruth League baseball competition. Read full story Tuesday, July 7 MDR newspaper edition. The Warriors will travel to Arkadelphia Wednesday to face the Arkadelphia Badgers for Sr. Babe Ruth League action. If weather permits, game time set for 6 p.m. at the Youth Sports Complex.

Category: