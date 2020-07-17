Warriors fall late to Bearden, play tonight

The Ouachita Warriors opened the Arkadelphia Sr. Babe Ruth postseason tournament with a loss to Bearden 9-6.

The Warriors had held the lead, but allowed Bearden to comeback and get the win. Ouachita head coach Anthony Nail said that overall the Warriors were pretty lackluster. “Pitchers didn’t throw enough strikes. We didn’t attack hitters well enough and when we did do a good job of that we didn’t make enough plays behind them. We kept giving them free bases and free runs early. Then we just gave them too many runs and couldn’t make up for it.”

Bearden will now face the top seeded Arkadelphia Badgers, tonight at 7:15 p.m. The Warriors will play at 5 p.m. and take on the Harmony Grove Cardinals. Both games will be held at Morrison Park.

“We started off with really good focus and got up 2-0 then after that point the effort wasn’t very good and the focus was pretty poor,” Nail said. “Hopefully something I talked about with focus tonight clicks in and we’re a little bit more ready tomorrow.”