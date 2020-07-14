Warriors make a comeback against Cobras in preparation for postseason tournament

The Ouachita Warriors Sr. Babe Ruth team took on the Fountain Lake Cobras Monday to fine tune their skills before the postseason tournament that will be taking place July 16 through 18 at Morrison Park in Malvern.

After a hard fought effort, the Warriors were able to overcome an early deficit to get the win over the Cobras, 6-4. The Warriors recorded six runs on six hits and had three errors. The Warriors held the Cobras to only four runs on four hits and two errors. Warriors head coach Anthony Nail said that the game against Fountain Lake “did what we really wanted it to do,” which was to get ready for the postseason tournament. “We saw some good pitchers today. Fountain Lake is a great program,” Nail said. “Coach Thornton has just taken over up there and they’re playing their first game this summer. I knew regardless of how many games they’ve played, they were going to put up a good fight against us today and really make us go out and earn it.”

The Warriors will be back in action Thursday as they face Bearden in the postseason tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Morrison Park in Malvern.