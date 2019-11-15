Warriors secure big home win against Woodlawn, 54-48

The Ouachita Warriors bounced back on the winning trail Tuesday, November 12, 2019 on their home territory at Ouachita High School Gymnasium to prevail over the visiting Woodlawn Bears 54-48 in senior high boys basketball action on the AllCare Pharmacy Court.

The Warriors were led by their dynamic senior group of hoopsters’ Noah Dahlke, Nathanael Sandage, Garett Webb, Corbin Estes and Dalton Taylor to will out a productive home victory against a tough Bears’ squad. The trio of Dahlke, Sandage and Webb posted in double-figures to lead the scoring department for the Warriors. Dahlke and Sandage each scored 14 points apiece and Webb followed with a strong 10 points. Estes added eight points, Taylor chipped in six points and Jared Westbrook added two points.

