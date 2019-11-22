Warriors secure conference home win hosting Hornets, 70-48

For an exciting night of hoops at Ouachita High School Gymnasium, the Ouachita Warriors showcased some ecstatic play for their home fans on the AllCare Pharmacy Court Tuesday, November 19, 2019 against a talented Blevins Hornets squad. It was the nightcap featured battle of a three game night of basketball action and the Warriors came out victorious against the Hornets, 70-48 in a high-scoring contest for senior high boys basketball competition.

