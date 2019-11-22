Warriors secure conference home win hosting Hornets, 70-48

SOARING TO THE BASKET: Ouachita Warriors’ (20) Nathanael Sandage makes a strong move in the lane under the basket to score against the Blevins Hornets during senior high school boys basketball competition Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Ouachita High School Gymnasium. Sandage led all scorers with an impressive 27 points in the Warriors victory against Blevins, 70-48.
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Friday, November 22, 2019
Malvern, AR

For an exciting night of hoops at Ouachita High School Gymnasium, the Ouachita Warriors showcased some ecstatic play for their home fans on the AllCare Pharmacy Court Tuesday, November 19, 2019 against a talented Blevins Hornets squad. It was the nightcap featured battle of a three game night of basketball action and the Warriors came out victorious against the Hornets, 70-48 in a high-scoring contest for senior high boys basketball competition.
