Warriors spark to 24-point conf. road win against Mineral Springs, 65-41

The Ouachita Warriors put together a valuable team effort in victory on the road Friday, November 22, 2019 to prevail against the Mineral Springs Hornets, 65-41 for 1A-7 Conference play for senior high boys basketball action.

The Warriors were led by the senior leading duo of Noah Dahlke and Nathanael Sandage to post in double-figure scoring for Ouachita. Dahlke led all scorers to spark in the 20 plus point department with a whipping productive 21 points. Sandage followed to drop 15 points for another strong performance for the Warriors.

Read more from this story in Wednesday's November 27, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.