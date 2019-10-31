Warriors split home wins topping Guy-Perkins, fall short to SCCHS

The Ouachtia Warriors sparked to a 2-0 season start by dismantling Sacred Heart 63-51 on the road, then dominating Guy-Perkins at home 78-39 for senior high boys basketball action. The Warriors returned to home action on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 to host Saline County Christian Homeschool and went down to the wire for a thrilling contest in senior high boys basketball competition. The Warriors battled tough, but fell short to SCCHS 55-52 for Ouachita’s first loss of the season. The Warriors are 2-1 overall and return to more home hoops this Friday, November 1, 2019 hosting Abundant Life on the AllCare Pharmacy Court at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.

