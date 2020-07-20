Warriors take third place in postseason tournament

The Ouachita Warriors placed third in the Sr. Babe Ruth Postseason Tournament, played at Morrison Park in Malvern, after a forfeit in the final game of the loser’s bracket.

The Warriors had to battle their way through the loser’s bracket after falling to Bearden in round one. On Friday, the Warriors defeated Harmony Grove 10-8 after extra innings of play to stay alive. On Saturday, the Warriors defeated Bearden, who had fallen to Arkadelphia in the winner's bracket, 10-0 in five innings.