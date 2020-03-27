Warriors trio hoopsters’ Dahlke, Furr and Sandage earn seasonal accolades

Following a successful year on the hardwood for 2019-2020, the Ouachita Warriors had a unique senior trio to earn top honors to finish out their high school basketball careers. Noah Dahlke, Nathanael Sandage and big man—Truston Furr captured postseason accolades as three key starters for the Warriors during their senior season.

Dahlke and Sandage earned 1A-7 All-Conference and 1A-4 All-Region honors. Furr also received 1A-7 All-Conference honors.

Sandage earned the top nomination from the 1A-7 Conference to be amongst selectees of all classifications in the state nominated to participate in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game. It’s uncertain when the final selections will be announced due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the Arkansas Activities Association implementing a “dead period” after suspending the state basketball championships, spring sports and activities effective March 15. The AAA will reassess the COVID-19 situation to announce further plans March 30.

The Warriors finished the season with a plus. 500 overall record at 25-8 and second in conference at 12-4. The Warriors finished 16-2 at home and captured the Herb Russell Invitational tournament championship for back-to-back seasons under the direction of head coach Clayton Ray.

The Warriors ended their season in the opening round at the 1A-4 regional tournament to Nevada—who went onto win regionals, and capture the 2020 Class 1A state title.

The productive play by the senior trio of Dahlke, Sandage and Furr had a major impact on the success of Warriors season. Dahlke recorded multiple 20-plus point games. Dahlke was amongst one of the top 3-point shooters in the conference and had several games to make six or more trey’s from behind the arc. He also helped in the rebounding department was a key force defensively for the Warriors. Dahlke led as a floor general for the Warriors and stepped up to make big plays during crucial situations against top contending teams in the conference and non-conference.

Sandage contributed in several different areas in scoring, rebounding, and dishing out assists to showcase his impact for the Warriors. Sandage also had games to knock down multiple trey’s from behind the arc and recorded 20-plus point scoring games. Sandage posted a 30-point scoring game in the Warriors’ victory against Magnet Cove 63-41 for the final regular season game.

Big man Furr made his presence known productive as a force under the basket. Furr missed some of the first part of the season due to injury, but his return game against Blevins on November 21, 2019 brought excitement to home fans and the team. Furr posted in double-digits for 10 points in the Warriors 70-48 victory against Blevins. Furr had multiple games in double-figures and was a key leader in the rebounding and a physical presence inside the paint defensively for the Warriors. He had a big performance of 24 points for the Warriors in the championship game in the Herb Russell Invitational against Woodlawn.