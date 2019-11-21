Warriors victorious on road against BHG Cardinals, 47-30

The Ouachita Warriors took care of business on the hardwood for senior high boys hoops on Friday, November 15, 2019 on the road against the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals of Benton, 47-30 for non-conference basketball competition.

The Warriors and the Cardinals kept it close in the early going for an 8-8 knot at the end of first quarter action. In the second, Ouachita outscored the Cardinals 9-8. At the break, the Warriors went to the locker room with a one-point advantage over the Cardinals, 17-16 at halftime.

Read more from this story in Tuesday's November 19, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.