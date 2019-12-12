Warriors victorious on road at Oden

The Ouachita Warriors picked up another dominant road victory in league play on Friday, December 6, 2019 to defeat the Oden Timberwolves 68-28 for a 40-point win in 1A-7 Conference play. As a team, the Warriors shot 54.5 percent from the field, 38 percent behind the arc, snatched 33 rebounds, dished out 15 assists, had nine steals, three blocks and 11 deflections.

