We Bike Malvern holds remembrance ride for founding member

The rain didn’t stop around 35 people from showing up Tuesday to White Water Park to participate in a slow roll remembrance ride for We Bike Malvern member Rickey Prince.

Prince suffered a stroke and passed away on April 20. Due to COVID-19 and regulations on gatherings, We Bike Malvern members Ed and Leah Costello decided to organize the ride as a way to honor and remember Prince. “It wouldn’t feel right to ride Tuesday night and not talk about Rickey,” Ed Costello said.

The slow roll ride, a ride described as more of a social event and not a race, was about a five-mile ride that started at White Water Park up to Tanner Street and down Haltom Road before coming back to the park. We Bike Malvern members along with members of Prince’s family participated in the ride.

Prince was a founding member of the We Bike Malvern group that begin about four years ago. Costello said that Prince always advocated for anyone to ride no matter their age or skill level. The We Bike Malvern group rides every Tuesday night at different places around Hot Spring County. Costello said that the group holds no drop rides, which are rides that leave no bikers behind. He said that riders bike a few miles then stop to let everyone gather up again, then ride again. The group invites anyone who wants to ride to join them on Tuesday nights. To learn more about the group follow We Bike Malvern on Facebook.