Weekend fire requires air power help

Ouachita Fire Department responded to a grass fire westbound on Interstate 30 at the 85 mile maker at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019. The Arkansas Forestry assisted the fire department with two dozers, air attacks with two tanker planes. The tankers made four water drops which slowed the fire. The fire resulted in 10 acres of forest burning. Other assisting agencies include the Arkansas State Police and Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.