Weldon informs council about light repair, construction projects

Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon gave an update to council members pertaining to matters in the city of Malvern during the Malvern City Council's regular monthly meeting Monday. Weldon addressed the situation about the traffic lights that have been malfunctioning at Main and Page streets. Weldon mentioned, the repairing process will take place as soon as all parts are received and addressed the rumor pertaining to the roundabout and informed the council that it is not true.

Read more in Thursdays July 16 MDR newspaper edition.