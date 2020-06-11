Western Sizzlin to close July 3

The owner of Western Sizzlin announced Wednesday on social media that the restaurant would be closing its doors after more than four decades in business.

The restaurant will be closing on July 3.

In the post, the owner notes that COVID-19 restrictions “have made it impossible for us to remain open.”

“We want to say thank you to all of our loyal customers over the years, and to the great employees that have worked for us. We have such a great community, and we have enjoyed serving each of you at the restaurant and while catering,” according to the post. “Thanks for the all the great memories.”

As of Thursday morning, the announcement has been shared more than 500 times and received 124 comments.

Individuals from the community, as well as, former employees commented on their sadness about the closure.