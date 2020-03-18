Western Sizzlin of Malvern to close temporarily
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Malvern, AR
Western Sizzlin announced Wednesday that they would be closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 virus. On Facebook the restaurant posted, "For the safety of our employees as well as guests during this COVID-19 outbreak, we have decided to temporarily close our restaurant as of Wednesday March 18th. Our plan is to reopen on Tuesday, March 31st but that date could change. We appreciate your business and are sorry for any inconvenience."
