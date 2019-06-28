Who’s the Best in HSC

Do you have a favorite in Hot Spring County?

It’s time to cast your vote for the 2019 Best of Hot Spring County Readers’ Choice Awards.

A ballot has been previously published in the Malvern Daily Record. The final ballot will be published on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Ballots must be turned in by 5 p.m., Friday, July 5.

When filling out your ballot, the MDR asks that you write legibly. Blue or black ink is preferred.

Please read ballot rules carefully to make sure your vote counts.

Additional newspaper editions with ballots may be purchased for 75¢ at the Malvern Daily Record office located at 219 Locust Street in Malvern.