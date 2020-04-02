Wingfield wins Glen Rose runoff election

After polls closed Tuesday for a runoff election for Glen Rose School Board Position 5, Michael Wingfield defeated Audrey Spence-Raper by 22 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Wingfield received the majority of votes from registered voters in both Hot Spring County and Saline County. Wingfield received 106 votes in comparison to Spence-Raper who received 84 votes after all votes were tallied from both counties.

Following the results of the runoff election, Wingfield said he was honored to continue to serve on the board and thankful to all the voters in Hot Spring County and Saline County for taking the time to come vote.

"I'm thankful to serve on the Glen Rose School Board and with the other school board members," he said.

Wingfield has been a lifelong resident of Glen Rose and feels serving on the school board is a great opportunity to give back to the community. He also is thankful to Glen Rose School District Superintendent Tim Holicer and the community.

According to voting results in Hot Spring County, Wingfield received 38 early votes, one absentee vote and 23 votes on election day for a total of 64 votes. Spence-Raper received 49 early votes, one absentee vote and 14 votes on election day for a total of 62 votes.

According to voting results in Saline County, Winfield received 27 early votes, two absentee votes and 15 votes on election day for a total of 44 votes. Spence-Raper received 10 early votes, 3 absentee votes and 7 votes on election day for a total of 20 votes.

The runoff election results will remain unofficial until they can be certified sometime next week.

During the 2020 primary elections March 3, Wingfield and Spence-Raper came out on top out of four candidates after each received more than 30 percent of the votes for Position 5 on the Glen Rose School Board—which led to the runoff election.

In response to the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak, Hot Spring County officials took various precautions to keep voters safe during the election including providing hand sanitizer, gloves and disposable pens along with throughly cleaning the area.