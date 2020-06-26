Wish Come True: Local girl receives swimming pool

A "Wish Celebration" parade took place in Malvern Wednesday for Hannah, whose wish for a swimming pool was granted by Make-A-Wish Foundation Mid-South.

Hannah and her family members received a heartwarming parade of community support from the Malvern Police and Fire Departments and the Malvern School District along with Make-A-Wish Foundation Mid-South sponsors and volunteers. Individuals gave signs and gifts to pour out a load of love.

The parade took place on Keith Street.

Central States Manufacturing, an Arkansas based company has helped grant wishes to children with critical illnesses including Hannah. Central States is longtime partner and sponsor for Make-A-Wish Mid-South.

According to Central States, the company has been blessed with the opportunity to partner with Make-A-Wish and grant wishes to deserving kids and their families dealing with difficult medical conditions.

"It is really special to see how a wish can provide joy, hope and rejuvenation while complimenting medical treatments. As a secondary benefit, our Central States team always comes together with creativity, energy and love for the family when granting a wish. We look forward to our continued work with Make-A-Wish,” the company stated.

"Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses."

The wish kids of Make-A-Wish Mid-South are impacted by the sponsors, donors, volunteers and its communities.

Mid-South grants hundreds of wishes every year— each one a life-affirming testament to hope, inspiration and resilience. "Wishes strengthen wish kids and their families, rally communities together, and change the lives of everyone involved," according to the foundation.

