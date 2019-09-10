Woods n’ Water this weekend

The College of the Ouachitas Foundation will be hosting their annual Woods n’ Water event this Saturday, September 14, 2019.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Family Farm. There will be a live and silent auction, raffle, prizes, and games. Food will also be served during the event.

Tickets are currently on sale. For those 11 years old and up the cost of a ticket is $25. For those 10 years and younger the cost is $15. For tickets contact (501) 332-0234 or email pr@coto.edu.

All proceeds from the event go to College of the Ouachitas Foundation Scholarships.