Construction work has begun on the McHenry/Harper Street Drainage under the direction of RedStone Construction Group. Two large metal culverts that have rusted away and caused sink holes down the street are being replaced with boxed concrete culverts that weigh around 20,000 pounds per pack and should be completed in a couple of months. After a watershed study of the area, 330 acres drain to this area. RedStone Construction Group has been serving Arkansas for over 35 years, and its wide range of services include excavation and earthwork, underground utilities, concrete, and asphalt paving and repairs. According to RedStone, this construction company operates effectively on several jobs of repairing driveways and parking lots to turn-key site preparation for large commercial construction projects. Individuals, businesses, and general contractors alike rely on RedStone as a trusted partner that can handle the job.