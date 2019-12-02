You matter to your county — Census 2020 coming soon

Chris Brewster spoke to a packed room about the (April) 2020 Census during the monthly Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Brewster told attendees that the governor would be rolling out a new online version of the 2020 Census.

He explained that there is more to the Census than just counting people. Being counted means a lot to the county and funding it receives.

The Census Bureau is constantly answering surveys and assessing data, to help the community. If an investor in New York City wanted to know how Hot Spring County looks, the Census is the first place looked at.

It’s common for businesses to use the Census Bureau data to decide where to build factories, offices and stores.

Brewster said the age group 18 to 34 is believed to be the less likely to fill out the Census forms.

Although most forms will be returned, however “if you don’t want someone with the Census knocking on your door you need to fill out the packet,” said Brewster.

Brewster said that privacy was a priority of the Census Bureau. He said some people believe that if they fill out the Census paperwork their landlord would find out they have more people in their apartment or there could be legal action taken against them, but this is not so because the Census Bureau takes precautions on privacy.

According to the Census Bureau it’s against the law for to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or your household. By law, your responses cannot be used against you and can only be used to produce statistics. The Census Bureau does not ask for any private information such as social security numbers, bank account numbers or credit card numbers.

Not only does the Census help by population count, it helps the county with turn back funds. Hot Spring County currently receives $15 per person in the county ($10 to county roads, $5 to county general). Many people complain about the roads in the county, and filling out the census will help get funding for county roads. The City of Malvern receives $81 per person in its city.

Brewster said the Census Bureau is currently taking applications for workers. The county is in need of growing its population by 20 percent to help with the funding it receives. To learn more about becoming a Census workers visit https://2020census.gov.

Being counted makes a difference in your county and will help ensure that Hot Spring County will receive proper funding.

City and state elected office districts are determined by Census population.

Rev. Henry “Hank” Mitchell spoke to attendees about the Tuggle School Restoration project. “It’s not a black thing, it’s not a white thing, it’s not a Hispanic thing — It’s a Malvern/Hot Spring County Thing,” said Mitchell. Mitchell said the organization is needing matching funds for a grant to repair the building’s roof.

The Tuggle School was the former Colored School of Malvern and is a Rosenwald School that has been placed on the Most Endangered Places list.

The next monthly Chamber of Commerce breakfast will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019.

The yearly Chamber of Commerce banquet is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020.