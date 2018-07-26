Zachary Name Missing

Zachary Name, 27, of Friendship, has been missing since Thursday, July 19. Name is 5”6’, 230 pounds, blonde/red hair, and has blue eyes.

No contact has been made with Name since Thursday night at approximately 8 p.m.

Sergeant Chris Maher of the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Name’s vehicle was found near mile marker 87 of Interstate 30.

A cell phone, a change of clothing, and a bag of clothing appearing to be laundry, were found in Name’s vehicle.

According to Maher, a witness said that Name told them that he had to leave early for work. Name is employed at a Walmart in Hot Springs. The witness stated that it was not a routine practice for Name to pack a change of clothing when he leaves for work.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Name, please call Sergeant Chris Maher at (501) 332-3671.