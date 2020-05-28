Zero active cases reported in HSC

As of Thursday morning, the Arkansas Department of Health is reporting that there are no active COVID-19 cases in Hot Spring County.

The county had 30 total positive cases, but all of those individuals have recovered. There have also not been any reported deaths.

More than 790 people were tested for COVID-19 and received negative results.

Across the state, the number of total cases has reached 6,277 with 1,733 active cases, according to the ADH.

The number of deaths in Arkansas is 120.