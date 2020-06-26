Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in HSC

After there was a spike of COVID-19 cases reported in Hot Spring County over the last few days, no new COVID-19 cases were reported overnight.

On Wednesday afternoon, the number of total active cases in the county was 396 with 355 cases being classified as active.

As of this morning, those numbers have not changed.

The majority of cases in the county have been reported at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit.

According to the latest update, 294 inmates and two staff members at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit had tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said during a press briefing Thursday afternoon that the Arkansas Department of Health is continuing to work with staff at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit.

Cindy Murphy, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Correction, said a total of 1,743 people at the unit have been tested for COVID-19. Officials are still waiting for results of 523 tests.

For those in the county who would like to be tested, there are two location available in Malvern.

Baptist Health has a drive-through screening site at 2204 Sullenberger Ave. Individuals are asked to call ahead to 501-413-9106.

Healthy Connections will also be offering a free testing event from 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 and from 7 a.m. to noon July 9. The event will take place at Teeter Plaza.

Across the state, there are more than 18,062 COVID-19 cases with 5,695 cases being classified as active.