Around 150 to-go meals were distributed to the community Wednesday at Victory Praise and Worship Church in Malvern.
The church hosted a pre-Thanksgiving dinner event Wednesday night with several volunteers from Victory Praise and Worship Church, Ouachita River Correctional Unit and Malvern High School Leopard cheerleaders contributing their time and efforts during the process.
The dinners were sponsored by the Ouachita River Correctional Unit and Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern. Read more details from the event in Thursdays November 19 MDR newspaper edition.