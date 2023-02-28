Drone technology the county invested in at the end of 2022 is paying off big time in the new year, as the thermal heat imaging capabilities of two UAS drones the county now owns helped authorities find a missing elderly woman in Bismarck last week.
Randy Greathouse with the HSC Department of Emergency Management said one of two DJI Mavic 3 thermal drones the county purchased at the end of 2022 was instrumental in helping authorities find the woman and her dog, both of whom went missing in the Lambert area of Bismarck on Feb. 22.
According to authorities, a call was placed to 911 that evening at approximately 6:11 p.m. stating that the woman, who often goes on walks with her dog along a road situated around the property located at 147 Andres Rd., had not returned from her most recent trek and had been gone for a couple of hours, at that point.
HSC Sheriff’s deputies immediately dispatched to the scene and coordinated with the ADC Ouachita River Unit to bring tracking dogs to the area, while Bismarck Fire Department worked with the sheriff’s office to set up a command post at 224 Flagstaff Rd, within a short distance of the property.
HSCDEM and more officers from the responding agencies also soon arrived to the area, and the drone was deployed shortly after 7 p.m., while Greathouse and other first responders conducted a grid search.
