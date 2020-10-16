The wait is finally over and Monday, October 19 early voting begins for registered voters in Hot Spring County to cast their ballots for the highly anticipated 2020 November 3 General Election.
Early voting is scheduled for Oct. 19 through 30 at the HSC Fairgrounds.
The HSC election staff have set up several ExpressVote machines Thursday for voters to cast their ballots at the fairgrounds located at 1303 Collie Rd. in Malvern.
More than 30 voting machines will be used for the 2020 November general election in the county.
Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at the HSC Fairgrounds. Read more information in Fridays October 16 MDR newspaper edition.