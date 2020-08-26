Malvern, AR (72104)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.