Your service area may be impacted by Hurricane Laura Thursday and Friday. This prolonged period of high winds with squall lines and flooding increases the potential for extended power outages. Entergy crews are ready to respond. Entergy crews recommend you prepare as well.
For ideas, updates and other important tips, visit entergy.com/stormcenter, where you can also sign up for text messages and download the Entergy app.
Plus follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Restoration times may also be extended due to additional safety measures we must take due to the COVID19 pandemic.