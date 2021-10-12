Newspapers have enjoyed a long and reverent past as a most trustworthy avenue of information for those who want to be in the know. Millions of people start their daily ritual with a hot cup of coffee and the morning newspaper laid out before them. This medium has been the primary source of credible information for the general public for hundreds of years, ever since the invention of the printing press in 1440. But it actually took humans thousands of years to make it to the printed word.
Communication has always been essential for human development. People have shared information in many interesting ways throughout history, from ancient cave paintings and smoke signals to the World Wide Web of the modern age. The advent of cuneiform, the first written form of communication, allowed civilization to bloom in Mesopotamia around 3200 B.C. What started as a tool to expedite trade and commerce became a new way to share regional information, warn others of danger, and express ourselves creatively.
Read the full story in Thursday's Oct. 7 MDR newspaper edition.