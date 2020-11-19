The 2020 Hot Springs Christmas parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade sponsor, Oaklawn Rotary Club, decided to cancel the event for this year to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Although the parade had been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health and the city of Hot Springs, the parade sponsor said it would be too difficult to enforce masking and social distancing during the event.
It was also announced today that the 2021 First Ever 18th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade would be canceled due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.
“Because we can’t be certain what public-health restrictions will remain in place by spring, the parade committee decided not to have our customary 30,000 parade fans gather in downtown Hot Springs on St. Patrick’s Day,’ Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said.
Arrison added that they will “kick out the jams in 2022” and that the parade will be back bigger and more fun than ever.