Jared Stanley, patient care coordinator with Hospice Home Care, serves lunch Thursday to a LifeNet employee. Staff at Hospice Home Care provided pizza for local first responders as a way to thank them for their service to the community, said Blair Garthright, volunteer coordinator for the business. Malvern National Bank sponsored the event which was hosted at LifeNet.
