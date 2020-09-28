First responders LifeNet pizza apprecition pic.
Jared Stanley, patient care coordinator with Hospice Home Care, serves lunch Thursday to a LifeNet employee. Staff at Hospice Home Care provided pizza for local first responders as a way to thank them for their service to the community, said Blair Garthright, volunteer coordinator for the business. Malvern National Bank sponsored the event which was hosted at LifeNet.  

