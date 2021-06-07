In honor of the fallen officer Brent Scrimshire of Malvern, a benefit fishing tournament—Fishing for Brent–will be held June 12 at Lake Ouachita—Brady Marina Ramp.
Fishing for Brent is an annual fishing tournament held in honor of the fallen officer Brent Scrimshire. Scrimshire was killed in the line of duty March 3, 2020. All proceeds of these tournaments go to the "Brent Scrimshire Scholarship Fund".
It is an open tournament with a $200 entry fee.
Please contact Reagan Brown at 870-584-6472 if anyone would like to donate anything to the cause.
For more information and to register, go online to the Fishing For Brent Facebook page.
Read more story details in Friday's June 4 MDR newspaper edition.