OSD food pantry March pic.

Heather Neel and Amy Fulmer, counselors in the Ouachita School District with Sidney Kuykendall volunteer to serve families food supplies and packages during a drive-through food pantry event on Riverside Church parking lot Tuesday.

 Gerren Smith

The Ouachita School District held a drive-through food pantry pick-up Tuesday at the Riverside Church parking lot Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. to provide items of food supplies for families with children in the Ouachita School District. 

Heather Neel, Ouachita Elementary School counselor and Amy Fulmer, Ouachita High School counselor conduct the food pantry events each month in hopes to help as many families in need. 

This year during the food pantry events, Ouachita High School alum Sidney Kuykendall, a student-intern at Henderson State University is assisting Neel and Fulmer with the event.

Read more details in Thursdays March 18 MDR newspaper edition.

