The Ouachita School District held a drive-through food pantry pick-up Tuesday at the Riverside Church parking lot Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. to provide items of food supplies for families with children in the Ouachita School District.
Heather Neel, Ouachita Elementary School counselor and Amy Fulmer, Ouachita High School counselor conduct the food pantry events each month in hopes to help as many families in need.
This year during the food pantry events, Ouachita High School alum Sidney Kuykendall, a student-intern at Henderson State University is assisting Neel and Fulmer with the event.
